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WKN: A1CY7H | ISIN: IL0010951403 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.07.26 | 21:39
5,300 US-Dollar
-0,56 % -0,030
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCISPARC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCISPARC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2026 14:30 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SciSparc Ltd: SciSparc Announces Decision to Target the Agentic AI Market; Forms Scientific Advisory Board for Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) ("Company" or "SciSparc"), today announced that its board of directors has made a decision to target the agentic artificial intelligence ("AI") market.

As part of this initiative, the Company has decided to establish a Scientific Advisory Board to focus on AI and cybersecurity. SciSparc is currently evaluating opportunities and is in discussions with several companies active in the agentic AI field.

About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):

The Company, through its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroThera, engages in clinical-stage pharmaceutical developments. SciSparc's focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company, together with its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroThera, is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive CBD: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and SCI- 210 for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder and status epilepticus. The Company, through NeuroThera, also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seed oil-based products on the Amazon.com Marketplace.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc uses forward-looking statements when it discusses the opportunities available to it in the agentic AI market. However, the Company may ultimately not identify any opportunities in the agentic AI field and may not ultimately realize the opportunities contemplated by the formation of the Scientific Advisory Board. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on April 29, 2026, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
IR@scisparc.com
Tel: +972-3-6167055


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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