

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hulic Co., Ltd. (HULCF, 3003.T), a Japanese real estate company, on Tuesday reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent increased in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company also maintains its fiscal year 2026 outlook.



For the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 49.98 billion yen from 44.89 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 65.82 yen versus 59.06 yen in the previous year.



Operating profit jumped to 80.31 billion yen from 75.06 billion yen in the prior year.



Operating revenue increased to 416.60 billion yen from 300.08 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirms it expects operating profit to increase 12.4% year over year to 210 billion yen.



Looking ahead, the company forecasts profit attributable to owners of the parent to rise 5.8% year over year to 121 billion yen, with earnings per share of 159.34 yen.



Hulic Co. is currently trading 1.42% lesser at JPY 1,809 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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