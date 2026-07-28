

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY), a French industrial gases company, on Tuesday reported higher first-half earnings, supported by a modest rise in revenue.



Net profit group share increased to €1.823 billion or €2.86 per basic share in the six months ended June 30, 2026, from €1.801 billion or €2.83 per basic share a year earlier.



Net profit recurring climbed to €1.923 billion from €1.842 billion in the corresponding period last year.



Recurring operating income before depreciation and amortization grew to €4.218 billion from €4.024 billion a year ago.



Operating income climbed 3% to €2.770 billion from €2.690 billion.



Recurring operating income rose 5.7% to €2.893 billion from €2.737 billion last year.



Revenue edged up 0.8% to €13.828 billion from €13.722 billion, with Gas & Services revenue rising 0.7% to €13.408 billion. On a comparable basis, revenue grew 2.6%.



Looking ahead, the group expects second-half growth to be similar to, or slightly higher than, the growth recorded in the first half.



In Paris, Air Liquide shares closed at €177.18 on Monday, up 0.37%.



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