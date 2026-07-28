

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BioMérieux SA (EYWN.MU, BIM.PA), a French biotechnology company, on Tuesday reported an increase in net income for the first half of fiscal 2026, helped by a drop in amortization and impairment costs. However, the company recorded a fall in net sales due to an unfavorable currency impact of EUR 87 million, mainly driven by the depreciation of the US dollar, the Indian Rupee, the Japanese Yen, and the Argentinian Peso.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of EUR 226.1 million, or EUR 1.91 per share, higher than EUR 161 million, or EUR 1.35 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was EUR 236 million, or EUR 1.99 per share, compared with EUR 284 million, or EUR 2.39 per share, a year ago.



Operating income stood at EUR 299.7 million as against the prior year's EUR 209.2 million. Amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition costs moved down to EUR 14.2 million from the prior year's EUR 163.2 million. The company reported net sales of EUR 1.964 billion, less than EUR 2.043 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its guidance. The drug maker still projects contributive operating income before non-recurring items (CEBIT) to grow 0% to 10% with sales growth of 3% to 5%. For fiscal 2025, BioMérieux had posted CEBIT of EUR 728 million, on sales of EUR 4.070 billion.



For fiscal 2026, the drug maker now projects a currency impact of around negative EUR 40 million to EUR 50 million on CEBIT against the earlier outlook of negative EUR 50 million to EUR 60 million.



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