

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimano Inc. (SHM1.F), a Japanese manufacturer of bicycle components, fishing gear and related products, on Tuesday reported sharply higher first-half earnings, primarily helped by higher revenue, zero foreign exchange losses and gains from sales of investment securities.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent company surged to 27.950 billion yen or 325.83 yen per share in the six months ended June 30, 2026, from 3.961 billion yen or 44.90 yen per share a year earlier.



The company recorded nil foreign exchange losses compared with 21.690 billion yen a year earlier, while gains on sales of investment securities rose to 3.143 billion yen from zero.



Operating income, however, declined 3.1% to 27.249 billion yen from 28.123 billion yen, due to higher expenses.



Ordinary income more than doubled to 35.324 billion yen from 14.038 billion yen a year earlier.



Net sales increased 4.1% to 247.059 billion yen from 237.409 billion yen in the previous-year period.



Shimano raised its full-year 2026 sales forecast to 491 billion yen from its previous estimate of 467 billion yen, representing a 5.1% increase. The company also lifted its guidance for net income attributable to owners of the parent to 43 billion yen or 505.94 yen per basic share from 42 billion yen or 488.19 yen per share.



In Japan, Shimano shares closed up 0.18% at 19,085 yen on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News