Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Reports Strategic Interest in Proprietary EV Charging Patent

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) announced that it is engaged in confidential discussions with a prospective strategic participant in the electric vehicle charging industry regarding a possible acquisition of U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles."

The interested party has expressed significant interest in the technology and the parties are evaluating a potential transaction involving the patent and related rights. No definitive agreement has been signed, and there can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed.

Management stated it will keep shareholders informed if material developments occur.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-reports-strategic-interest-in-proprietary-ev-charging-patent-1198220