Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Advances Discussions Concerning Potential Patent Transaction

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. announced that discussions are underway with a potential buyer regarding the possible purchase of the Company's U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, entitled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles."

The prospective buyer operates in the EV charging sector and has indicated interest in acquiring the patent and associated rights. The identity of the party is not being disclosed while discussions remain confidential. No binding agreement has been reached.

The Company believes its patented technology continues to attract industry attention and intends to provide updates if a material event occurs.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-advances-discussions-concerning-potential-patent-transaction-1198221