Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Announces Discussions Regarding Potential Patent Acquisition Transaction

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today announced that it is engaged in preliminary discussions with a potential strategic buyer regarding a possible acquisition of the Company's U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles," including the associated rights to the patent.

The potential buyer, whose identity is not being disclosed at this time due to the confidential nature of the discussions, operates within the electric vehicle charging industry and has expressed interest in the patented technology. The parties are exploring the possibility of a transaction; however, no definitive agreement has been executed, and there can be no assurance that any transaction will be completed.

"Our management team is encouraged by the level of interest being shown in our patented technology," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "While discussions remain ongoing, we believe it is appropriate to inform our shareholders that meaningful dialogue is taking place with a serious prospective buyer. We will provide additional updates if and when material developments occur."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including whether negotiations continue, whether definitive agreements are reached, regulatory considerations, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-announces-discussions-regarding-potential-patent-acquisition-transaction-1198224