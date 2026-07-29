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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2026 20:50 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Announces Ongoing Patent Acquisition Discussions With Industry Participant

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. announced that it is holding preliminary discussions with an undisclosed company concerning a possible acquisition of the Company's U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles."

The discussions involve a potential sale of the patent and related intellectual property rights. While management is encouraged by the level of interest, the discussions remain preliminary and there is no certainty that a definitive agreement will result.

The Company remains committed to updating shareholders as appropriate regarding significant developments.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this release are forward-looking and subject to numerous risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information
ELEKTROS Inc.
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-announces-ongoing-patent-acquisition-discussions-with-industry-participant-1198222

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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