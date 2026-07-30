

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials AG (HDLMY), a Germany-based building materials company, on Thursday reported higher first-half profit, mainly supported by growth in revenue, lower tax expenses and impairment charges.



Group share of profit increased to €738 million or €4.19 per share in the first half of 2026 from €686 million or €3.85 per share a year earlier.



Impairment and restructuring charges related to plants in Europe were reduced to €50 million from €96 million a year earlier. The company said its income tax expense benefited from a €40 million positive impact compared with the prior year, driven mainly by a reassessment of tax risks for prior years.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted group share of profit increased to €788 million from €782 million, with adjusted earnings per share rising to €4.47 from €4.38.



Result from current operations (RCO) declined to €1.249 billion from €1.282 billion, while operating EBITDA (RCOBD) edged down to €1.901 billion from €1.930 billion.



Revenue rose to €10.580 billion from €10.398 billion last year.



Heidelberg Materials narrowed its 2026 guidance for result from current operations (RCO) to a range of €3.40 billion to €3.65 billion from its previous forecast of €3.40 billion to €3.75 billion. The company maintained its expectation for return on invested capital (ROIC) to be slightly above 10%.



Heidelberg Materials shares closed 0.21% lower at €168.95 on Wednesday on the XETRA exchange.



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