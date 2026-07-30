

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.296 billion, or $12.23 per share. This compares with $1.391 billion, or $12.81 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.543 billion or $14.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $4.290 billion from $3.675 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.296 Bln. vs. $1.391 Bln. last year. -EPS: $12.23 vs. $12.81 last year. -Revenue: $4.290 Bln vs. $3.675 Bln last year.



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