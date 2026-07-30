Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Highlights Potential Strategic Transaction Involving U.S. Multi-Port EV Charging Patent

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • OTC PINK: ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced today that it is actively evaluating a potential strategic transaction involving its U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." The evaluation follows expressions of interest and ongoing confidential discussions with a potential buyer operating in the electric-vehicle charging industry.

The discussions center on a possible acquisition of the patent and the rights connected to the protected technology. Management believes the prospective buyer's interest reinforces the potential strategic value of ELEKTROS' innovation and demonstrates that the Company's intellectual property is receiving attention from industry participants focused on the future of EV charging.

ELEKTROS and the prospective buyer continue to exchange information and consider possible transaction terms. The process remains exploratory, is subject to due diligence and negotiation, and has not resulted in any binding commitment. There is no certainty regarding timing, valuation, final terms or completion.

"We are pleased to report that our patented EV charging technology has generated substantive interest," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer. "We are approaching these discussions with optimism as well as appropriate caution. Our priority is to pursue a result that recognizes the value of the technology and supports the Company's broader strategy and its shareholders."

The Company will continue to assess the opportunity and will update the market upon any material, reportable development.

View the patent on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, among other matters, whether discussions continue, whether the parties reach definitive agreements, the timing and terms of any potential transaction, due diligence, regulatory considerations, market conditions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. No assurance can be given that any transaction will be completed. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-highlights-potential-strategic-transaction-involving-u.s.-multi-port-ev-chargin-1198976