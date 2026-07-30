Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Enters Meaningful Dialogue Regarding Potential Acquisition of Flagship EV Charging Patent

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • OTC PINK: ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today provided an update regarding its intellectual-property strategy, confirming that the Company is in preliminary discussions with a potential industry buyer concerning the possible acquisition of U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles."

The confidential prospective buyer participates in the high-speed electric-vehicle charging industry and has communicated interest in acquiring the patent and its associated rights. ELEKTROS believes the dialogue may create an opportunity to unlock value from its proprietary technology while further validating the strategic importance of innovation within the rapidly developing EV infrastructure market.

Representatives of the parties are discussing the possible framework for a transaction, but important commercial, legal and other terms remain subject to negotiation and review. No definitive agreement has been signed, and investors should not assume that the current discussions will lead to a completed transaction.

"The interest shown in our patent is both encouraging and strategically significant for ELEKTROS," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer. "Our objective is to explore this opportunity thoughtfully and professionally. We believe that maintaining a strong intellectual-property portfolio can support the Company's visibility, strategic flexibility and long-term prospects."

ELEKTROS remains committed to transparent public disclosure and will announce any material advancement in accordance with applicable requirements.

View the patent on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, among other matters, whether discussions continue, whether the parties reach definitive agreements, the timing and terms of any potential transaction, due diligence, regulatory considerations, market conditions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. No assurance can be given that any transaction will be completed. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-enters-meaningful-dialogue-regarding-potential-acquisition-of-flagship-ev-charg-1198978