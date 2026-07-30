Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Advances Strategic Discussions With Potential Buyer for U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • OTC PINK:ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today announced that it remains engaged in preliminary, confidential discussions with a potential strategic buyer regarding a possible acquisition of the Company's U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles," together with the associated rights to the patented technology.

The prospective buyer operates within the electric-vehicle charging industry and has expressed meaningful interest in the Company's intellectual property. Management believes the ongoing dialogue highlights the commercial relevance of ELEKTROS' patented charging technology as the global transportation sector continues to focus on faster, more accessible and more efficient charging infrastructure.

The parties are exploring the structure and terms of a potential transaction. Discussions remain preliminary, no definitive agreement has been executed, and there can be no assurance that the negotiations will result in a completed transaction. ELEKTROS intends to evaluate any opportunity carefully and with a focus on the long-term interests of the Company and its shareholders.

"We are encouraged by the serious attention being given to our patented technology," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "Although the discussions are still at an early stage, we believe it is appropriate to keep our shareholders informed that constructive dialogue is underway with an industry participant. We remain focused on responsibly advancing opportunities that may strengthen the Company's strategic position and enhance long-term shareholder value."

ELEKTROS will provide additional information if and when a material development occurs.

View the patent on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, among other matters, whether discussions continue, whether the parties reach definitive agreements, the timing and terms of any potential transaction, due diligence, regulatory considerations, market conditions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. No assurance can be given that any transaction will be completed. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-advances-strategic-discussions-with-potential-buyer-for-u.s.-patent-no.-12-522-1198988