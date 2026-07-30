Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Reports Growing Strategic Interest in Its Patented EV Charging Technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced today that confidential discussions are continuing with a serious prospective buyer concerning a potential acquisition of the Company's U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles," and the related patent rights.

The interested party is active in the electric-vehicle charging sector and has been evaluating the strategic potential of the patented technology. ELEKTROS views the discussions as an important indication of industry interest in intellectual property designed to address the evolving requirements of electric mobility and next-generation charging systems.

Management is currently exploring the potential scope, structure and commercial terms of a possible transaction. At this stage, the parties have not entered into a binding agreement, and the discussions may be modified, extended or discontinued. Accordingly, no assurance can be provided that a sale, license or other transaction will ultimately occur.

"Our patent represents an important component of ELEKTROS' technology portfolio," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased that a participant from within the EV charging industry has recognized the potential significance of this intellectual property. We will continue the discussions with discipline, confidentiality and a commitment to protecting the best interests of ELEKTROS and its shareholders."

The Company expects to issue further updates only when disclosure is appropriate and material.

View the patent on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, among other matters, whether discussions continue, whether the parties reach definitive agreements, the timing and terms of any potential transaction, due diligence, regulatory considerations, market conditions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. No assurance can be given that any transaction will be completed. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-reports-growing-strategic-interest-in-its-patented-ev-charging-technology-1198979