

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Aisin Corporation (ASEKF) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY31.883 billion, or JPY44.48 per share. This compares with JPY39.557 billion, or JPY52.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to JPY1.315 trillion from JPY1.220 trillion last year.



Aisin Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY31.883 Bln. vs. JPY39.557 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY44.48 vs. JPY52.31 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.315 Tn vs. JPY1.220 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 212.70 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 5.250 T



Eps is Basic



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