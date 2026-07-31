

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Amplifon S.p.A (AMP.MI, AMFPF), an Italian hearing aid retailer, Friday said that its second quarter net attributable profit rose 6 percent from a year ago, helped by acquisitions and foreign currency effects. While revenues rose 2.2 percent, the company also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026.



The company reported net attributable profit of 38.55 million euros, up from 35.24 million euros in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net attributable profit was 57.16 million euros, compared to 48.82 million euros in the year-ago quarter.



The company's pre-tax profit was up 3.4 percent to 53.32 million euros from 51.55 million euros recorded in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit before tax came in at 77.38 million euros, compared to 66.22 million euros in the corresponding period of fiscal 2025.



According to Amplifon, revenues from sales and services rose to 605.98 million euros from 592.70 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook of organic growth above 3 percent and a rise in adjusted EBITDA margin to around 100 basis points.



On the Milan Exchange, AMP.MI ended Thursday's trading at 11.23 euros, down 0.36 euros or 3.11 percent.



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