

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. (HYUHF) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY36.800 billion, or JPY156.10 per share. This compares with JPY34.205 billion, or JPY143.38 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to JPY339.048 billion from JPY309.759 billion last year.



Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY36.800 Bln. vs. JPY34.205 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY156.10 vs. JPY143.38 last year. -Revenue: JPY339.048 Bln vs. JPY309.759 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 340.04 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.265 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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