

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE), a German chemicals company, said on Tuesday that its net income declined 30 percent in the second quarter, impacted by financial adjustments. While sales rose 11 percent from last year, the company also lifted its fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA outlook.



The company reported net income of 84 million euros in the second quarter, down from 120 million euros in the previous-year period. On an adjusted basis, income was 296 million euros in the given quarter, compared to 160 million euros in the same period last year.



According to Evonik, second quarter sales climbed 11 percent to 3.89 billion euros from 3.49 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2025. The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the period also rose 24 percent to 630 million euros from 509 million euros a year ago.



The company said that Adjusted EBIT for the second quarter came in at 370 million euros, up 48 percent from last year's 250 million euros.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Evonik lifted its adjusted EBITDA outlook to between 2.0 billion euros and 2.2 billion euros from the earlier forecast range of 1.7 billion euros to 2.0 billion euros.



On the XETRA Exchange, EVK.DE ended Monday's trading at 17.59 euros, up 0.05 euros or 0.29 percent.



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