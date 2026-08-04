

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Bayer AG (BYR.L) returned to profit in the second quarter, primarily helped by significantly lower other operating expenses.



Net income attributable to Bayer stockholders was €219 million, or €0.23 per share, compared with a loss of €199 million, or €0.20 per share, a year earlier.



Other operating expenses declined sharply to €569 million from €2.111 billion a year earlier.



Excluding one-time items, core net income from continuing operations, however, decreased to €934 million or €0.95 per share from €1.122 billion or €1.14 per share a year earlier.



EBIT surged to €827 million from €13 million last year.



EBIT before special items was €999 million, 0.5% up from €994 million in the prior year.



EBITDA rose to €1.985 billion from €285 million a year ago, while EBITDA before special items increased 1.9% to €2.144 billion from €2.105 billion.



Net sales edged up 1.2% to €10.872 billion from €10.739 billion in the prior-year quarter.



By segment, Crop Science sales increased to €4.910 billion from €4.788 billion a year earlier, driven by a 2.6% increase in volume and a 0.9% improvement in pricing.



Pharmaceuticals sales were broadly unchanged from the prior-year quarter, as strong growth from Nubeqa, Kerendia and the Radiology business largely offset declines in Eylea and Xarelto following patent expirations.



Consumer Health posted slightly higher sales, supported by growth across most product categories, led by Digestive Health, which was partly offset by weaker Allergy & Cold sales.



Looking ahead, Bayer reaffirmed its currency-adjusted 2026 guidance, continuing to expect sales of €45 billion to €47 billion, representing flat to 3% growth year over year. Core earnings per share is still expected at €4.30 to €4.80.



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