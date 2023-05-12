Anzeige
Freitag, 12.05.2023
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2023 | 15:26
Workiva: Understanding Stakeholders for Better Governance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Friday, May 12, 2023, Press release picture

Matthew Sekol, ESG and sustainability advocate at Microsoft, joins Mandi McReynolds on the latest episode of ESG Talk. Sekol explains why he believes understanding stakeholders is a critical component of the "G" and why governance is too often overlooked in the world of ESG.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754487/Understanding-Stakeholders-for-Better-Governance

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
