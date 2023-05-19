Anzeige
Freitag, 19.05.2023
+40% in wenigen Tagen! - Jetzt wird es wirklich dynamisch!
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
18.05.23
11:47 Uhr
82,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,61 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,0083,5016:58
ACCESSWIRE
19.05.2023 | 16:50
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: ESG Talk: Responsible Investing for a Sustainable Economy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Workiva
Workiva, Friday, May 19, 2023, Press release picture

Erin Bigley, chief responsibility officer at AllianceBernstein, pulls back the curtain on transparency and decision making in asset management. Erin and Mandi McReynolds, Workiva's vice president of global ESG, discuss the realities of corporate greenwashing, measuring and managing social risks, and more.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756084/ESG-Talk-Responsible-Investing-for-a-Sustainable-Economy

