WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
25.05.23
17:16 Uhr
85,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,58 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,0088,5016:36
88,0088,5016:36
ACCESSWIRE
26.05.2023 | 15:26
130 Leser
Workiva: The Executive Guide to ESG Ratings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Friday, May 26, 2023, Press release picture

Join host Mandi McReynolds as she explores Workiva's approach to ESG ratings and rankers, how to identify which matter the most to your organization, and the benefits of communicating progress against ESG goals on an ongoing basis.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757539/The-Executive-Guide-to-ESG-Ratings

