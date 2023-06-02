Anzeige
Workiva: The Future of ESG Reporting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Workiva
Workiva, Friday, June 2, 2023, Press release picture

Allyson Anderson Book, chief sustainability officer at Baker Hughes, joins Mandi McReynolds to share how her team has transformed the company's annual sustainability report and advocated for transparency over perfection. They explore how acknowledging shortcomings, engaging the board, and navigating regulatory change contribute to ESG.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758879/The-Future-of-ESG-Reporting

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
