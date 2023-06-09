Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
09.06.2023
74 Leser
Workiva: The Global Impact of CSRD

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Workiva:

Andie Wood, vice president of regulatory strategy at Workiva, shares a primer on the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive), new ESG regulation adopted by the European Commission impacting thousands of companies worldwide. Andie also explores the context surrounding its adoption and its impact on integrated reporting.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

Workiva, Friday, June 9, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760288/The-Global-Impact-of-CSRD

