WKN: A1J4GR | ISIN: CA87262K1057 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TX
Frankfurt
12.06.23
13:46 Uhr
100,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TMX GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TMX GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD REINSURANCE
BROOKFIELD REINSURANCE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROOKFIELD REINSURANCE LTD28,4000,00 %
CELLNEX TELECOM SA36,770-0,24 %
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB0,0220,00 %
HESKA CORPORATION110,000,00 %
S2MEDICAL AB0,0340,00 %
TMX GROUP LIMITED100,000,00 %
WHATS COOKING GROUP NV82,800,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.