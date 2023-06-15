

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc (INFMF.PK, INF.L), a British publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions company, on Thursday said that it has posted an accelerated growth in profit and revenue for five-month period, supported by a continuing robust performance in all major markets, including in North America, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN and Europe, and Greater China.



For the full year 2023, the company has raised its outlook with revenue expected to exceed 2019 pre-Covid levels.



For the first five-month period of 2023, the Group's underlying revenue rose by 24.5 percent, from last year. This reflects a consistent 3 percent growth in Academic Markets, followed by 31.2 percent growth in B2B Markets.



Looking ahead, Stephen A. Carter, Group Chief Executive, Informa, said: 'The Informa Group is delivering accelerating growth in revenues, profits, earnings and cashflows, with a strong balance sheet and increasing shareholder returns. This enables us to increase our guidance for 2023 and create further opportunities for growth and acceleration in 2024 and beyond.'



For full year, Informa now expects revenue of 2.95 billion - 3.05 billion pounds, up by 7 percent or 200 million pounds, from the previous outlook.



Adjusted operating profit is now projected to be in the range of 750 million pounds - 790 million pounds, up by 10 percent or 70 million pounds from the previous guidance.



