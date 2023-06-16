Workiva: Digital Transformation and ESG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Workiva

Honeywell's chief sustainability officer, Evan Van Hook, and Shelly Kramer, Futurum Research's principal analyst, join host Mandi McReynolds to discuss the Environmental Sustainability Index (ESI), a quarterly comparison of sentiment and progress on ESG initiatives, and the role technology will play in their success.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761746/Digital-Transformation-and-ESG