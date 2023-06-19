Anzeige
WKN: A2DSUQ | ISIN: AU000000CAN2 | Ticker-Symbol: CVJ
Frankfurt
19.06.23
08:16 Uhr
0,075 Euro
+0,003
+3,61 %
Pharma
AUSTRALIEN
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS AB0,024+57,62 %
BANK OF ZHENGZHOU CO LTD0,105-0,94 %
CANN GROUP LIMITED0,075+3,61 %
DREAM IMPACT TRUST1,707-0,82 %
PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB0,033+20,29 %
SIF HOLDING NV15,000+2,60 %
SPARTAN DELTA CORP10,550+0,48 %
STANDARD SUPPLY AS0,430-2,71 %
TULLA RESOURCES PLC CDIS0,206+4,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.