

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced the FDA has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application for BLINCYTO for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients with CD19-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in first or second complete remission with minimal residual disease greater than or equal to 0.1%. The approval converts BLINCYTO's accelerated approval to a full approval.



David Reese, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, said: 'The full approval underscores the clinical benefit of BLINCYTO for people living with B-ALL, and we look forward to exploring how we can continue to make a significant impact for these patients.'



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken