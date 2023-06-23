Workiva: Beyond Scope 3: How HASI Tackles Avoided Emissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Workiva



This episode of ESG Talk features Chad Reed, vice president of strategic initiatives and ESG at HASI, the first public company to report avoided emissions. Chad shares how his team calculates its "carbon count" metric, the critical role coalitions play in sustainability reporting, and why HASI has doubled down on double materiality.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763397/Beyond-Scope-3-How-HASI-Tackles-Avoided-Emissions