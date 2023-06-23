Anzeige
Freitag, 23.06.2023
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051
ACCESSWIRE
23.06.2023 | 15:14
112 Leser
Workiva: Beyond Scope 3: How HASI Tackles Avoided Emissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Friday, June 23, 2023, Press release picture

This episode of ESG Talk features Chad Reed, vice president of strategic initiatives and ESG at HASI, the first public company to report avoided emissions. Chad shares how his team calculates its "carbon count" metric, the critical role coalitions play in sustainability reporting, and why HASI has doubled down on double materiality.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763397/Beyond-Scope-3-How-HASI-Tackles-Avoided-Emissions

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
