Freitag, 30.06.2023

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
29.06.23
17:11 Uhr
93,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,0093,5016:43
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2023 | 15:14
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Workiva: ESG Talk: Preparing for an Internal Audit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Workiva:

Workiva, Friday, June 30, 2023, Press release picture

Whether it's your first time or you're a seasoned pro, this quick primer from ESG Talk host Mandi McReynolds will help you prepare for your organization's next internal audit. Listen as she explores best practices for ESG reporting and how auditors and sustainability teams can come together on the pathway to assurance.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764899/ESG-Talk-Preparing-for-an-Internal-Audit

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
