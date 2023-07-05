Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Der Super-Investitionsgrund! 12.000% mit konkurrenzlosem Produkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Frankfurt
05.07.23
08:03 Uhr
89,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,0090,5016:11
90,0090,5016:02
ACCESSWIRE
05.07.2023 | 15:26
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: New ISSB Reporting Standards: How Will Your Business Be Impacted?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Workiva
Workiva, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Press release picture

On June 26, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) issued its inaugural sustainability standards: IFRS S1 and IFRS S2. These are standards that, in the words of ISSB Chair Emmanuel Faber, "have been designed to help companies tell their sustainability story in a robust, comparable and verifiable manner." Faber also emphasizes that, "we have consulted closely with the market to ensure the Standards are proportionate and will result in disclosures that are relevant for investment decision-making."

These are standards that have broad support from international policymakers, market regulators, investors, companies. Upon publication of the standards, Erkki Liikanen, Chair of the IFRS Foundation Trustees, stressed that the global baseline approach is, "supported by the G20 and others," including the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the Financial Stability Board, and the G7.

But what do these standards mean for your business? And how should you prepare?

Continue reading on Workiva

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765648/New-ISSB-Reporting-Standards-How-Will-Your-Business-Be-Impacted

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.