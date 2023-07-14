Anzeige
Freitag, 14.07.2023

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Frankfurt
14.07.23
08:01 Uhr
92,00 Euro
+2,50
+2,79 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2023 | 15:26
124 Leser
Workiva: Getting Ready for the CSRD

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Workiva
Workiva, Friday, July 14, 2023, Press release picture

In the second installment of our CSRD series, Mandi McReynolds is joined by Amelia Pan of PJT Partners, an advisory-focused investment bank, and Diana Tidd, formerly of MSCI and the company's first chief responsibility officer. The group discusses everything from metrics and materiality to integration and data, and how the role of the chief sustainability officer is evolving to meet new demands.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767945/Getting-Ready-for-the-CSRD

