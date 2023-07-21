Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2023) - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE: SNOW) (FSE: 84L) ("Snowy Owl" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bluecorp Capital Corp. (d/b/a Boba Mint), which is in the process of being acquired by Snowy Owl, has begun marketing and enhancing its first play-to-earn ("P2E") NFT-based game, "Tanjea - Race to Riches", on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. As previously noted, in a groundbreaking achievement, "Tanjea - Race to Riches" sold out its Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") sale last year, generating over $40,000 in sales. These exclusive NFTs are some of the first ever to be seamlessly integrated into an app store game for collecting cryptocurrencies, providing players with unique opportunities for progressing through the Tanjea mobile game and earning rewards.

The game's official Twitter account has witnessed a remarkable surge in traction since the game's release, and Michael Zon, the founder of Tanjea and proposed CEO of the combined company, says the Twitter advertising results have been astonishing. "A competitive cost per install (CPI) these days is about $1.15 on Android. Our first campaign's CPI was 60% lower at $0.46. Every 1 cent reduction in our customer acquisition costs makes it 1 cent easier to be cashflow positive."

To generate revenue while expanding the user base, Boba Mint has implemented an innovative rewarded ad revenue strategy within the Tanjea game. Players can choose to watch optional ads to gain another life, creating a win-win situation for both players and the company. Additionally, the game will eventually focus on in-app purchases to offer players even more exciting features that enhance the gameplay.

Taking player feedback to heart, Boba Mint has worked tirelessly to improve the game based on valuable insights provided by the vibrant Tanjea community on Discord. Multiple updates have been released that leverage user feedback to ensure Tanjea's first mobile game suits it's players preferences. Boba Mint is taking the approach of building its products with its community of players as throughout the lifecycle of its games.

The upcoming Bitcoin halving event, where Bitcoin rewards decrease for miners which many believe leads to a supply shock, adds another layer of excitement to Tanjea and the crypto gaming sector. Past halving events have seen the total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market surge by over 400%. The crypto gaming sector was essentially created after the last halving event, where Axie Infinitie's token reached a market cap of $40 billion thereafter.

Lastly, Boba Mint believes that its intellectual property is unique as it is focused on the development of a streamlined process to rapidly create multiple games. The company repurposes back-end code throughout all its games. This allows Boba Mint to prioritize gameplay and save thousands of hours of server-side development work, enabling them to deliver captivating gaming experiences in quick succession. This approach ensures that gamers and supporters of Boba Mint can look forward to a diverse portfolio of games within the Tanjea ecosystem. In fact, Boba Mint's second game is well under development and its release is just one of many exciting events that are in Boba Mint's future.

About Bluecorp Capital Corp. and Boba Mint & Co. Inc.

Bluecorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary Boba Mint, is a privately held technology company focused on the development and monetization of Web 3.0 products. Bluecorp specializes in the development, sale, and integration of ERC1155 and ERC721 Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") into sectors ranging from gaming to art. In addition to NFT's, Bluecorp has developed solutions for the development and implementation of ERC20 tokens on Ethereum. In light of recent trends to reduce costs, Bluecorp has expanded its offerings to include bridging tokens to polygon and bridging NFTs to layer 2 protocols such as Immutable X. Although these web3.0 solutions have been built for its internal products, infrastructure is in place to provide these solutions to other interested parties in the future and integrate said products into their front-end web2.0 sites. Bluecorp's registered office is in Vancouver, B.C. and its operations are in Ontario. Bluecorp currently has three product lines with a primary focus on blockchain gaming. For further information please visit Bluecorpmintco.com.

Keep up-to-date on Bluecorp's. main project Tanjea by following the Tanjeaverse on Twitter.

About Tanjea

Tanjea - The first play-to-earn mobile metaverse blockchain game

Tanjea is a revolutionary blockchain-connected mobile gaming ecosystem that allows players to earn cryptocurrency and NFTs as they play. Players capture NFT creatures called Jeas and use them to earn ERC20 based $TNJ tokens through mini-games and battles. An advanced economy meta-game allows players to compete for tokens and spend them on upgrading their NFT Jea. Tanjea focuses on abstracting the complexities of blockchain technology away from gamers in order to provide a seamless experience for users and bring crypto gaming to the masses. For further information please visit Tanjea.com.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure documents to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Trading in the securities of the Company is currently halted and is expected to remain halted until the closing of the Proposed Transaction or its termination (described here).

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Panache Property, which consists of 12 map designated claims covering a total of 678 hectares, and the Golden Eagle Property, which consists of 161 map designated claims covering a total of 8,887.65 hectares (88.87 km2) within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is available at http://www.snowyowlgold.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

SNOWY OWL GOLD CORP.

Raymond Wladichuk

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Elyssia Patterson - CFO

Phone: +1 (877)797-6699

Email: info@snowyowlgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Snowy Owl Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to the terms of the Proposed Transaction, the value of Bluecorp, the value of the consideration to be paid by the Company in connection the Proposed Transaction, the ability to negotiate a definitive agreement, the nature and satisfaction of the conditions to completing the Proposed Transaction, and the ability of the Company and Bluecorp to secure the consent of the holders of their respective securities in connection with the Proposed Transaction and the Company's expectations and plans following closing of the Proposed Transaction.

Although Snowy Owl Gold believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Snowy Owl Gold to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. In particular, the completion of the Proposed Transaction with Bluecorp is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and uncertainties (including those noted above) and the Company can offer no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms, conditions and timelines anticipated by the Company or at all. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174306