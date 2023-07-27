

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX), on Thursday, reported H1 net profit attributable to shareholders of £874 million versus £761 million earned a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings grew 16% to 46.0p per share from 39.5p per share in the same period of last year.



H1 adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders totaled £1.07 billion compared to £909 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings increased 19% to 56.2p per share from 47.2p per share in the prior year period.



Revenue for the period amounted to £4.49 billion, up 13% higher than the previous year's revenue of £3.96 billion.



The company declared an interim dividend of 17.0p, an increase of +8%, returning dividend cover to 2.0x on a 12 month trailing basis.



Chief Executive Officer, Erik Engstrom, said, 'RELX delivered strong revenue and profit growth in the first half of 2023. The improving long-term growth trajectory continues to be driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments.'



