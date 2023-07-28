Anzeige
Workiva: Overcoming Challenges in ESG Reporting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Friday, July 28, 2023, Press release picture

When the sea of data is tamed, ESG reporting turns from overwhelming to opportunity. Maura Hodge, partner and ESG audit leader at KPMG, and Neetha Ravikumar, global director, sustainability partner solutions at Microsoft, join host Mandi McReynolds to discuss common hurdles like manual data collection and varied requirements in global regulation.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

ACCESSWIRE | Article Logo

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770867/Overcoming-Challenges-in-ESG-Reporting

