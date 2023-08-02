Xtra Energy Corp.: Xtra Energy Corporation Announces the First Look at the Historic Lofthouse Antimony Mine, Video Attached; XRF Results to Follow in Our Next Release

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is very delighted to announce and share the first look at the Lofthouse Antimony Mine with our investors. The Lofthouse, located around 5 miles southwest of our American Antimony Project, was known to be the district's primary antimony property, alongside the Antimony King Mine.

As described in LAWRENCE, E.F., 1963, ANTIMONY DEPOSITS OF NEVADA; NBMG BULL. 61; "The Lofthouse mine is situated on the west flank of the Clan Alpine Mountains in Dyer Canyon, 1.4 miles from its mouth. A small amount of antimony ore reportedly was mined during World War I. In 1940, two tons of ore averaging 30 percent antimony were produced. In 1948, 40 tons of ore averaging 50 percent antimony were shipped to the Harshaw Chemical Co. in Los Angeles. The mine is developed by two adits each 100 feet long and a number of trenches. The veins are 2 to 30 inches wide; the main vein averages 10 inches in width. Both veins are composed principally of quartz with minor calcite. Pods, veinlets, and single crystals of stibnite occur in and with the quartz."

Chairman of Xtra Energy Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., stated, "We are thrilled to present the Lofthouse Mine video to our investors as our team continues its exploration of Bernice Canyon on the ground." Similar to our Arrance Prospect, this mine produced high-grade antimony during the World Wars to meet demand. Lost in time and forgotten, Lofthouse is yet another historic producer ideal for revival in order to satisfy America's demand once more. With three adits and five levels of historical workings, we own a second extensive historical operation that will be integral to the revitalization of this historic district.

Viewing of this video can be found at the link provided: CLICK HERE

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 79 lode claim, 1632 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District.

