ACCESSWIRE
04.08.2023 | 18:14
102 Leser
Workiva: A Sustainable Shift: From CSR to ESG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Friday, August 4, 2023, Press release picture

AT&T's Chief Sustainability Officer, Charlene Lake, joins host Mandi McReynolds to discuss how AT&T's ESG program has matured and evolved from its CSR roots. Discover what AT&T has learned having published 15 sustainability reports in the past 15 years, how data and regulation are driving change, and predictions for what ESG will look like 10 years in the future.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772350/A-Sustainable-Shift-From-CSR-to-ESG

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
