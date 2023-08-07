Anzeige
Montag, 07.08.2023
07.08.2023 | 23:02
Linkfire A/S renews agreement with Sony Music Entertainment

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire has, on 7 August 2023, renewed the agreement for providing its Saas Marketing Platform to Sony Music Entertainment globally. As one of the world's largest record labels, Sony Music Entertainment has been an important partner to Linkfire for over half a decade. The new agreement extends until July 31, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Linkfire
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Linkfire's Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire

Linkfire empowers music marketing for millions of artists and creators. Through smart links generated with its proprietary technology, Linkfire connects billions of fans with their favorite artists, driving streams, sales, and fan engagement, providing leading data insights, superior user experience, and a quality marketplace for fans, artists, and creators.

Linkfire's customers and partners count many of the biggest names in the industry, such as Apple, Amazon, Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music, in addition to thousands of artists and creators directly.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm (LINKFI), you can find more information on investors.linkfire.com.

Linkfire A/S renews agreement with Sony Music Entertainment

