Cytta Corp.: Pioneering the Future: Cytta Corp Announces Collaboration with Sweetwater Defense

LAS VEGAS, NV and AUBURNDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), a frontrunner in innovative technology solutions, is delighted to confirm the formalization of a Technology Cooperation Agreement with Sweetwater Defense Corp.. Sweetwater is renowned for its development of the SIRIUS Deployable Ecosystem (SDE), a benchmark in adaptable mission management.

This strategic alliance promises enhanced compatibility between Cytta's CyttaComms, Actionable Information Management System, known for its multisource data streaming capability, and the SIRIUS Deployable Ecosystem (SDE). The collaboration is set to offer state-of-the-art video streaming integrated with a versatile companion computer product, positioning both companies for expanded outreach in global security markets.

By merging the capabilities of Sweetwater's SDE with the CyttaComms software engine, a plethora of advantages are unlocked for first responders, law enforcement, and security services. This includes a hardware-neutral Command & Control interface adept at overseeing intricate dynamic networks. This synergy also amplifies situational awareness, facilitating superior decision-making during emergencies.

The SIRIUS Deployable Ecosystem (SDE) represents the next step in integrated, adaptive mission management systems. Utilizing a plug-and-play companion computer with a comprehensive vertical software stack, the SDE provides a hardware-agnostic command and control interface & operational asset tracking, unifying diverse operational elements into a single, dynamic network. Coupled with the CyttaComms engine, this promises unprecedented real-time insights, fostering proactive responses by crisis teams.

The integration of Cytta's technologies with the SIRIUS Deployable Ecosystem is poised to streamline decision-making processes, offering a pivotal edge to security entities. The combined prowess of SDE and CyttaComms will empower organizations with analytical capabilities, alerting them to potential threats, anomalies, or concealed hazards, ensuring proactive and risk-minimized responses.

Both Cytta and Sweetwater are committed to the integration of advanced video systems into the Sweetwater SDE. Discussions are also underway regarding a potential partnership for the sales and marketing of products from both portfolios. The innovations stemming from this collaboration are anticipated to redefine the paradigms of video streaming and network connectivity.

Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp, remarked, "Our collaboration with Sweetwater marks a significant stride in the evolution of our CyttaComms technologies. The fusion of the SIRIUS companion computer's capabilities with our software promises to elevate situational awareness and decision-making efficiency in critical scenarios."

The partnership holds immense promise, and both entities are eager to explore the groundbreaking solutions that their combined expertise can manifest.

Please note: Cytta Corp. is gearing up for an interactive webinar on Friday, August 11th at 12 pm EDT. Our CEO, Gary Campbell, will be on deck to share the latest updates at Cytta Corp. It's a great chance to catch up on our recent strides and get your questions answered directly. We'll wrap up with a Q&A session, so come prepared with your queries. Interested? Secure your spot by registering here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Akc3WUhyQwmtZAyFDKxXVg.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) stands at the forefront of technology solutions, pioneering innovations in video and audio data integration, streaming, transfer, and storage. With an emphasis on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp is dedicated to addressing challenges in expansive markets. Their proprietary CyttaComms AIMS offers real-time video and audio stream integration, fostering enhanced collaboration and actionable intelligence. Their groundbreaking product, CyttaCARES, is set to redefine safety standards in educational institutions and beyond. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISR codec ensures real-time video stream compression with minimal latency, even in bandwidth-limited scenarios.

About Sweetwater Defense Corp

Sweetwater Defense is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the defense sector. Leveraging the Sirius Companion Computer, the company aims to revolutionize the way military and security operations are conducted by offering innovative, autonomous, and intelligent systems capable of operating in various environments and conditions. With a focus on product development, strategic partnerships, and market expansion, Sweetwater Defense is poised to become a dominant player in the defense industry.

For further details, please visit Cytta Corp, CyttaComms, or CyttaCARES.

