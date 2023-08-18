Cytta Corp. Highlighted in Wealth Builder Publishers' Latest Coverage

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) is pleased to announce that Wealth Builder Publishers, a prestigious, members-only newsletter, has recently spotlighted Cytta Corp. in its latest coverage. The report underscores the business strength of Cytta Corp.'s value proposition and proprietary, secure communication and video compression technology focused on providing a safer and more secure world.

The following is a limited selection of informative highlights from the Wealth Builder Publishers' subscription-only "Microcap Manifesto Series". (To read the full newsletter article, click here: https://cytta.com/wbp-newsletter)

"Cytta Corp. offers several software products that interact with each other--so it's got the margins and the scalability. Those products enable communications between different first responder organizations to keep the rest of us safe--and that means a large Total Addressable Market…

The company's product line has been broken into several different complementary areas.

CyttaComms is dedicated to enabling first responders--like police, firefighters and search and rescue to communicate with each other--and communicate within their own organizations.

CyttaCares is a product category currently marketed for schools, but could also be used for hospitals, churches, synagogues, sports venues and anywhere else where first responders might have to show up quickly to save lives.

CyttaComp stands for Cytta Compression--and it refers to the compression algorithm Cytta developed and is integrating with their products. This is also the technology Reticulate Micro is building their company around, primarily for the defense industry…

Getting your products exposed and accepted by the market can be a long uphill battle with millions spent on marketing and years devoted to building your brand--unless you take a big shortcut by finding a partner with all those things already. Or even better--many partners. Cytta's partnership with Sweetwater is the latest release--but it isn't the first, and it won't be the last…

Another, even bigger marketing partner, is ATT's FirstNet Ecosystem of Applications--which made Cytta's products available to all First Responders in America. FirstNet was formed by the Federal Government in February 2012…

Plus, Cytta is actively attracting technology partners to improve their products and increase their value--like the Technology Cooperation Agreement with Megh Computing announced back in April, and the deal back in March with FIZUAS (Flight Information Zone Unmanned Aerial Systems) to create CyttaAir for drone systems."

In conclusion, as the digital communication landscape evolves, the challenges associated with secure communication will only intensify. However, with companies like Cytta Corp. leading the charge with innovative solutions like CYTTACOMMS, CYTTACARES and CYTTACOMP, there's hope for a future where communication is not just seamless but also secure.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA): is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.

The Company's proprietary CyttaComms AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in educational institutions and beyond. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) codec delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, even in low bandwidth environments.

About Wealth Builder Publishers

Wealth Builder Publishers is a well-respected financial educational and fiscal advisory firm specializing in Microcap markets. Our firm offers many methodologies for our partners/members to achieve success. To ensure our members have the best chance of benefiting from our technologies, we utilize two separate parts to each strategy. The first and most important part of the strategy is extensive education about any area or process being recommended. Once appropriate education regarding the methodology or process has been achieved, we move onto the second element. The second cornerstone of our methodology is the actual recommended transaction which is derived from our proprietary algorithms and extensive experience to provide the highest odds of success.

Disclaimer: The author may or may not have a position in Cytta Corp. at the time of publication. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained in this article are provided as general market commentary and do not constitute investment advice. Wealth Builder Publishers was not compensated for the publication of this newsletter coverage; however, Cytta Corp. does maintain a business relationship with the principal owner of Wealth Builder Publishers for business development and consulting purposes. See Wealth Builder Publishers Disclaimer: https://wealthbuilderpublishing.com/disclaimer/. For additional information please visit the Wealth Builder Publishing website or call Toll-Free 877-507-7878 or Local 541-482-2311.

