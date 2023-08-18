Anzeige
Freitag, 18.08.2023
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
18.08.2023
Workiva: ESG Talk: Reporting Led Transformation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Friday, August 18, 2023, Press release picture

Can ESG reporting transform operations and propel businesses forward? Nadja Picard, partner and global reporting leader at PwC Germany, and Workiva's Andie Wood discuss reporting-led transformation and its impact on sustainability, uncovering the benefits of interoperability in reporting standards and the roles of CEOs and CFOs in driving ESG initiatives.

