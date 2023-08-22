Cytta Corp. Earns FirstNet Verified Designation -- First Responders Can Now Access Our CyttaComms IGAN AIMS App via the FirstNet App Catalog

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA):, is pleased to announce that following a rigorous review process, Cytta's IGAN AIMS (Actionable Intelligence Management System) is now FirstNet® Verified and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

The IGAN AIMS application and system (known collectively as CyttaComms) is a highly secure, SaaS-based advanced system that offers near real-time, integrated communications for multiple video and voice devices. This innovative system integrates various video and audio streams, including drones, body cams, fixed cameras, and cell phones, providing law enforcement with near real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence to enhance their operations.

The CyttaComms platform is a fully integrated multimedia connectivity platform, incorporating advanced features such as "advanced interactive mapping" and AI intelligence capabilities. This empowers first responders, near real-time crime centers, and fusion centers to collaborate effectively based on previously unattainable actionable information. CyttaComms has been proven successful in critical situations such as hostage-taking, search-and-rescue missions, felony-in-progress incidents, fugitive apprehension, building and home searches, and warrant-based apprehensions.

FirstNet - America's public safety communications platform - features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 210 apps relevant to public safety's mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent third-party tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

"We are proud to have had our CyttaComms App FirstNet Verified and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog," said Gary Campbell, CEO at Cytta Corp.. "Being Verified by FirstNet opens the entire First Responder market to Cytta Corp and makes it incredibly easy for first responders and government agencies to acquire the CyttaComms IGAN system quickly and easily."

Achieving a FirstNet Verified designation means the CyttaComms IGAN system is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet reliability while using IGAN AIMS.

FirstNet, Built with AT&T is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' incident response. And it's helping them connect to the critical information they need - every day and in every emergency.

"We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are high quality and relevant to public safety. And we're pleased that CyttaComms IGAN AIMS is now FirstNet Verified and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "CyttaComms IGAN AIMS will bring public safety additional capabilities that enhance situational awareness while providing near real-time actionable intelligence and a clear and concise operational picture".

"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving missions. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome CyttaComms IGAN AIMS to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Network and Technology Officer, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about CyttaComms IGAN AIMS, go to Cytta.com. Click here for a full list of apps in the FirstNet App Catalog. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Cytta Corp. CyttaComms IGAN AIMS (Actionable Intelligence Management System)

Cytta's proprietary CyttaComms IGAN AIMS is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing live video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). The IGAN Engine collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

Cytta's newly developed product, CyttaCARES (Crisis Alert and Response Emergency System), real-time Video/audio SOS App is a cutting-edge Software as a Service (SAAS) solution designed to enhance safety and security in schools and educational institutions, particularly during emergency situations. CyttaCARES offers first responders and schools a comprehensive system that includes real-time alerts, rapid two-way secure video communication, and efficient response coordination with live location tracking for emergency response teams.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data.

