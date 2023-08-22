Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2023 | 19:38
Workiva: Insights from the 2023 Global ESG Practitioner Survey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Press release picture

In this quick episode of ESG Talk, Mandi McReynolds highlights key findings from Workiva's second ESG practitioner survey, which polled more than 900 professionals involved in ESG reporting across North America, Europe, and Asia. The data underscores the complexity in ESG reporting and reveals a surprising disconnect between managers and executives.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776026/Insights-from-the-2023-Global-ESG-Practitioner-Survey

