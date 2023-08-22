Workiva: Insights from the 2023 Global ESG Practitioner Survey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Workiva

In this quick episode of ESG Talk, Mandi McReynolds highlights key findings from Workiva's second ESG practitioner survey, which polled more than 900 professionals involved in ESG reporting across North America, Europe, and Asia. The data underscores the complexity in ESG reporting and reveals a surprising disconnect between managers and executives.

