Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Introduces CyttaAir: Elevating the Future of Drone Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) a pioneering force in technological solutions, is excited to unveil its latest venture; CyttaAir Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary. This isn't just an addition to our portfolio; it's a strategic move set to help redefine the drone industry and unlock its untapped potential. This expansion highlights Cytta Corp's dedication to developing and integrating technological innovations to revolutionize the technical sectors in which we and our partners thrive.

CyttaAir Corp. is set to redefine drone technologies and drone development, offering comprehensive new solutions for drone utilization and deployment by government, professionals, and businesses alike. With a relentless drive for innovation, CyttaAir Corp. aims to elevate the role of drones from being mere gadgets to indispensable tools that will revolutionize various industries. With a strong commitment to innovation, CyttaAir is here to enhance capabilities, efficiency, safety, and decision-making like never before.

Cooperation and integration of multiple existing Partners' technologies and designs have created the opportunity to create and launch this exciting new venture under the CyttaAir banner. The immediate integration of Cytta's and our Partners' existing early and late-stage technologies and development projects will allow our new entity to make rapid development strides.

Understanding the significance of security in our interconnected world, CyttaAir Corp emphasizes robust encryption and security protocols based upon proprietary compression protocols. Our advanced encryption and compression algorithms ensure data integrity during video streaming, mapping, and other drone operations, delivering real-time insights while maintaining the highest security standards.

CyttaAir envisions a world where drones and advanced innovative technologies seamlessly integrate into various industries, amplifying utilization, efficiency, and safety. By delivering paradigm shifting, cutting-edge solutions, CyttaAir aims to unlock the limitless potential of drone technology.

Join CyttaAir in its mission to reshape and rethink drone aviation industries and craft the future through unparalleled innovation.

Please don't forget to join us for a live investor webinar with CEO, Gary Campbell tomorrow, Aug. 25, 2023, at 12 pm ET. Mr. Campbell will update investors and host a brief Q&A at the end of the presentation.

To register, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VY9iavTgRxKyHa8kZCXBlQ

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.

The Company's proprietary CyttaComms incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in educational institutions and beyond. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) codec delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, even in low bandwidth environments.

