Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp's CyttaAir and Windhover Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate US Drone Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) a pioneering force in technological solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Windhover Labs, a frontrunner in the drone design and build ecosystem. This collaboration aims to integrate Cytta Corp's groundbreaking CyttaAir multisource data streaming capabilities with Windhover Labs' state-of-the-art drones, hardware, and software systems to deliver next-level solutions in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market.

Windhover Labs has been making waves in the drone design and related software industry with its focus on innovative drone designs and advanced proprietary drone software solutions. One of their latest developments includes an extensible, safety-critical autopilot system called "Airliner," built upon proven NASA space flight software. This system is designed to facilitate autonomous, beyond visual line of sight (BVLoS) operations, making it a game-changer in the drone market.

The collaboration will focus on integrating Cytta Corp's CyttaAir technologies-secure, high-speed communication solutions-with Windhover Labs' autopilot system. This integration will allow for advanced command and control, real-time data transmission and analytics during BVLoS operations, features that were previously challenging to implement due to communication limitations. The integrated technologies will be incorporated into both existing and proprietary drone airframes currently under development.

Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp, stated, "The integration of CyttaAir's technologies with Windhover Labs' innovative drone ecosystem will allow us to redefine the capabilities of the UAS marketplace. This partnership not only accelerates innovation but also promises to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and shareholders. Additionally, all of our technologies are proudly engineered, crafted, and produced in the USA and designed to meet the requirements of the DOD Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Blue UAS list."

CyttaAir is a specialized offering of Cytta Corp's technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and decision-making by UAVs in critical scenarios. This new strategic alliance allows CyttaAir to offer state-of-the-art video streaming coupled with Windhover's drone design and build ecosystem, expanding its reach in global security markets.

Windhover Labs is at the forefront of drone hardware and software development, offering reliable, high-quality, and easily extensible solutions for the autonomous drone marketplace. Windhover Labs serves a broad range of sectors, including drone manufacturers, commercial and government entities, and drone service providers. Their software ecosystem includes seven powerful products, such as Airliner (Flight Software), Commander (Operations Console), and Pyliner (User Applications), among others. Windhover has also designed and built several proprietary drone protypes with unique functionality.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.

CyttaAir Corp. (a subsidiary of Cytta Corp.) is set to redefine drone technologies and drone development, offering comprehensive new solutions for drone utilization and deployment by government, professionals, and businesses alike. With a relentless drive for innovation, CyttaAir Corp. aims to elevate the role of drones from being mere gadgets to indispensable tools that will revolutionize various industries. With a strong commitment to innovation, CyttaAir is here to enhance capabilities, efficiency, safety, and decision-making like never before.

The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES , is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in educational institutions and beyond. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, even in low bandwidth environments.

