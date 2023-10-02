DJ BILENDI: Bilendi awarded by the Market Research Society for its worldwide research project with Harvard and Zurich Universities

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi awarded by the Market Research Society for its worldwide research project with Harvard and Zurich Universities -- Multi-country research project covering 68 countries and 79% of the global population -- Country-specific approach and strong quality control measures -- High-quality standards, academic experience and international project management capabilities were key factors for choosing Bilendi Paris, October 2nd, 2023 - Bilendi was awarded with a highly commended award for the best data collection solution of the year for quantitative research given by the British Market Research Society, for the project "Trust in Science and Science-related Populism" (TISP). The MRS Operations Award recognises the operations professionals who are fundamental to keeping the research and insight sector running. The winners were announced on 28.09.2023. Having a strong record of providing support to academics all over the world with their research studies, Bilendi has been involved in the TISP-Project since the beginning of 2023. TISP is a huge multi-country research project running in 68 countries in partnership with respected researchers from Harvard University and the University of Zurich. Multi-country research project covering 68 countries and 79% of the global population What are the underlying reasons behind the erosion of trust in science, the prevalence and correlates of science-related populist attitudes across countries, and the consequences of this declining trust? To answer these questions, Dr. Viktoria Cologna (Harvard University) and Dr. Niels G. Mede (University of Zurich) envisioned the TISP project. The project adopted a Many Labs format, bringing together an interdisciplinary team of 240 scientists from 68 countries. The baseline survey engaged over 70,000 respondents across 68 countries, spanning all inhabited continents. Consequently, the survey encompassed 31% of the world's countries, representing a remarkable 79% of the global population. Country-specific approach and strong quality control measures Data collection occurred from November 2022 to April 2023. Samples were carefully weighted to reflect national distributions of age, gender, education level, and country size. Due to the project's global scope, data collection methods were tailored accordingly. In countries with limited internet penetration, the questionnaires were adapted to a face-to-face data collection with Computer Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI). In some markets, country-specific questions were added, for example on the response of local governments to COVID-19 and the impacts of the pandemic on people's lives. Bilendi, provided advice on questionnaire adaptation considering country-specific legislation, language, and topic-sensitiveness, demonstrating a commitment to ethical and responsible research practices. Bilendi maintained strong quality control measures throughout fieldwork and data processing to ensure reliable data integrity. Alongside the usual thorough quality checks, a dedicated Quality Assurance Team worked with TISP project leads to conduct meticulous manual quality controls. This unwavering commitment resulted in accurate research outcomes with minimal data cleaning required in all markets. High-quality standards, academic experience and international project management capabilities were key factors for choosing Bilendi as the main data collection provider. According to the TISP Project Leads, "Bilendi was particularly suited to the project due to its professionalism, high-quality standards, academic experience, and international project management capabilities". As part of its ISO certification, Bilendi meticulously assessed and vetted 50 distinct local providers. Bilendi assembled a team of 14 Senior Project Managers located in numerous countries to support the 69 collaborator groups. This dedicated TISP Project Management Team successfully oversaw 79 individual projects, spanning 68 countries in 18 time zones and involving 35 languages. Dr. Viktoria Cologna, main lead of the TISP Project (Harvard University, USA), states: "Thanks to their global coverage, Bilendi helped us to collect samples across all inhabited continents, providing guidance and instruction to our global team whenever needed. The best part about working with Bilendi was the open and transparent communication with both the project managers assisting our collaborators and the executive team who oversaw the entire project. Bilendi was always open to feedback and willing to accommodate our requests expeditiously. After our successful collaboration on TISP, I am already working with Bilendi on a new project and have also recommended Bilendi to several other colleagues interested in recruiting global samples." Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: "We are extremely proud to have been awarded with a highly commended award for the best data collection solution of the year for quantitative research. This award recognizes the work carried out by all our teams, whom I warmly congratulate on their commitment. I would like to thank Harvard University and the University of Zurich for the confidence they have shown in us by entrusting us with this ambitious global project. The great success of this project confirms our position as one of the few players capable of carrying out projects on a global scale." Next publication: Q3 2023 sales: November 8, 2023 (after market close) About Bilendi At a time when the volume, variety and speed of data transmitted and exchanged are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to data collection, management and enhancement. Bilendi is thus positioned at the heart of data collection for two market segments: Technologies & Services for Market Research and Technologies & Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty. The Group has an international reach, with operations in 13 countries: France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Morocco, Mauritius Island. The Group has also business activity in Austria and Norway. In 2021, Bilendi takes another major step in its development with the acquisition of Respondi, making it one of Europe's leading players in market research technology and data. In 2023, Bilendi launches Bilendi Discuss, an innovative new platform integrating AI functionalities, based on ChatGPT - a further demonstration of the Group's ability to position itself at the forefront of its market by offering its customers today's most advanced technologies and services. Bilendi posted sales of EUR61.5 million in 2022, up +39.5%, of which +6.3% on a pro-forma basis. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnemo code: ALBLD - PEA PME eligible. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com ACTIFIN Analysts & Investors Relations Press Relations Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot Isabelle Dray nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr idray@actifin.fr Phone: +331 56 88 11 11 Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

