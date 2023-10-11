Linkfire A/S renews agreement with Warner Music Group

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire has, on 11 October 2023, renewed the agreement for providing its Saas Marketing Platform to Warner Music Group globally. As one of the world's largest record labels, Warner Music Group has been an important partner to Linkfire for over half a decade. The new agreement extends until April 30, 2024.

