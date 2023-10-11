Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023
WKN: A2P0W9 | ISIN: US9345502036 | Ticker-Symbol: WA4
Tradegate
11.10.23
16:19 Uhr
30,850 Euro
-0,110
-0,36 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30,52030,83022:00
11.10.2023 | 21:38
Linkfire A/S renews agreement with Warner Music Group

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire has, on 11 October 2023, renewed the agreement for providing its Saas Marketing Platform to Warner Music Group globally. As one of the world's largest record labels, Warner Music Group has been an important partner to Linkfire for over half a decade. The new agreement extends until April 30, 2024.

For further information, please contact:
Linkfire
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Linkfire's Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire

Linkfire empowers music and audio marketing for millions of artists and creators. Through smart links generated with its proprietary technology, Linkfire connects billions of fans with their favorite artists, driving streams, sales, and fan engagement, providing leading data insights, superior user experience, and a quality marketplace for fans, artists, and creators.

Linkfire's customers and partners count many of the biggest names in the industry, such as Apple, Amazon, Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music, in addition to thousands of artists and creators directly.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm (LINKFI), you can find more information on investors.linkfire.com.

Attachments

Linkfire A/S renews agreement with Warner Music Group

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792116/linkfire-as-renews-agreement-with-warner-music-group

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
