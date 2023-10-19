Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp's Exclusive Compression Technology Licensee Reticulate Micro Unveils Advanced Compression Technology on New Website --- Reticulate's Innovative VAST Video Compression Platform Marks an Innovative Leap Forward

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) In a groundbreaking move, Cytta Corp's exclusive compression technology Licensee, Reticulate Micro proudly launched its new website www.reticulat.io, signaling major advancements in the realm of video compression technology through their VASTTM Video Compression Platform. This development stands as a testament to Reticulate Micro's commitment to innovation and its strategic positioning for future success and the fulfillment of the objectives of the Cytta/Reticulate License.

As a quick recap, Cytta Corp. incubated the revolutionary SUPR compression technology, a cutting-edge video compression solution that has reshaped how industries view video compression. Through a licensing deal, all of Cytta's compression technology is now exclusively and perpetually licensed to Reticulate Micro, Inc. Cytta Corp. remains Reticulate's largest shareholder, solidifying a close relationship that is poised to redefine the landscape of video compression worldwide.

"We are thrilled to showcase Reticulate Micro's new website, highlighting their dedication to the pioneering advancements that VASTTM represents in video compression technology," said Gary Campbell CEO, Cytta Corp, "Our decision in 2022 to enter the exclusive licensing agreement with Reticulate Micro, for all of our compression technology, underscores the significant nature of our relationship and positioned Reticulate Micro to become a leading force in the compression industry." Mr. Campbell further emphasized, "We and our Cytta shareholders are very excited to see the potential monetization of our large equity position in Reticulate shares, product royalty potential, as well as the many joint technology integration and marketing possibilities."

The launch of the new website serves as a hub for industry professionals, defense contractors, the military, and technology enthusiasts to explore the unique features and capabilities of the VASTTM compression platform under Reticulate Micro's innovative leadership.

The website offers an immersive experience into Reticulate Micro's vision, mission, and its technological marvels. Visitors can delve into detailed information about the advances they have made in compression technology, gaining insights into the strategic technology potential that positions Reticulate Micro at the forefront of video compression innovation.

As Reticulate Micro's largest shareholder, Cytta Corp. expresses unwavering confidence in the Company's trajectory and is excited to witness the transformative impact of their VASTTM compression technology under Reticulate Micro's leadership. The launch of the new website represents a pivotal moment in the journey of Reticulate Micro. Cytta Corp. anticipates their continued success and innovation in the evolving landscape of video compression.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.

The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in educational institutions and beyond. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, even in low bandwidth environments in conjunction with their compression Licensee Reticulate Micro.

About Reticulate Micro Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc. seeks to be a market-leading provider of mission-essential, highly efficient, and ultra-secure video compression and analytics technologies. Our mission is to create and curate communications technology and systems management platforms based on our proprietary VAST technology that addresses the issues of limited data transports, deep fakes, and network fragility. Our hardware and software solutions are cloud-connected, coupling our proprietary video encoding algorithms with edge computational density and transport ubiquity, delivering superior video clarity and low latency to support decision-making. Our unique blend of algorithmic compression, data security, and virtualized infrastructure integration delivers immutable, verifiable, and trustworthy video data for military and first responder decision-makers, judicial systems, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and control, and general security solutions.

